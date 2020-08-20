Celebrity Gogglebox star to join The Masked Singer - find out who it is! We can't wait to see Mo join the panel!

Comedian, presenter and Celebrity Gogglebox star Mo Gilligan has announced he is set to join the celebrity panel for series two of The Masked Singer.

MORE: The Masked Singer UK will make major change in second series

Loading the player...

WATCH: Mo Gilligan and others on Celebrity Gogglebox

Mo, who recently won his first BAFTA Award for Best Entertainment Performance for his comedy show The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan, took to Instagram to announce the exciting news – and fans are equally as excited.

MORE: The Masked Singer: Which celebrities have taken part in the international versions? Ryan Reynolds and more

Mo posted the exciting news to his Instagram

The comedian posted a photo of himself in front of the current team of the ITV singing competition and captioned the post: "Excited to announce that I will be joining the panel for series 2 of @maskedsingeruk on @itv held this news in for months but it’s amazing to be joining one of the biggest family entertainment shows in the UK."

Mo will be joining the current cast of the show including Joel Dommett, Rita Ora, Davina McCall, Ken Jeong and Jonathan Ross. Presenter Joel took to the comments on Mo's post to express his excitement at the new team member, writing: "Livid they have pushed me to the back of this photo but EXCITED TO HAVE YOU ON BOARD! Congrats dude xx."

Mo will be joining the panel for the second series of the ITV show

Many other well-known names voiced their congratulations for Mo, Rochelle Humes posted celebratory emoji, while fellow comedian Tom Davis wrote: "SMASHED IT MY GUY." Mo was last on screens thanks to his contribution on Celebrity Gogglebox, alongside his friend and actor Babatunde Aleshe, and was hugely popular with viewers.

It's not been announced when the talent show will be returning, however the first series aired in January therefore fans can likely expect a second instalment at the similar time. Earlier this year, it was announced that the talent show, which sees a number of celebrities hiding their identities in different costumes to take part in a singing contest, would go ahead for its second series with or without a studio audience present in order to comply with social distancing guidelines surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.