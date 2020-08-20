Harry Potter's very own Miriam Margolyes made a confession sure to devastate any fan of the magical world - she isn't a fan of the franchise! The actress, who is known for her blunt confessions in the past, was leaving a video message of a fan, where she said: "I understand you and Chris are huge Harry Potter fans. Here’s the thing, I’m not."

Miriam admitted that she had never seen any of the eight films

She continued: "I’m not against it, I’m just not interested. I’ve never seen a film. I’ve never seen the books, I’ve never read them. I just pocket the money when it comes and I’m very grateful for it. I think that J.K Rowling is a terrific writer. I’m sure Harry Potter’s world is a good world, but it’s not my world. So I have to step very gingerly over the gap between you and me and hope that you understand that, despite the fact I’m headmistress of Hufflepuff and you’re in Gryffindor, I don’t really want to talk about Harry Potter."

Daniel Radcliffe has previously reflected on his performance

The Call the Midwife star isn't the only one who has criticised the films, as Daniel Radcliffe previously admitted that he hated his performance in The Half Blood Prince. He explained to Playboy magazine: "I’m just not very good in it. I hate it…my acting is very one-note and I can see I got complacent and what I was trying to do just didn’t come across. My best film is the fifth one because I can see a progression."

The late Alan Rickman also admitted that he struggled with his role as Snape, and wrote notes to himself about the character. In a collection of letters and personal papers that were auctioned at the ABA Rare Book Fair, one read: "Inside Snape's Head. It's as if David Yates has decided that this is not important in the scheme of things i.e. teen audience appeal."

Another letter from producer David Heyman read: "Thank you for making HP2 a success. I know, at times, you are frustrated but please know that you are an integral part of the films. And you are brilliant."