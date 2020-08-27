Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid confirm return date to Good Morning Britain The two presenters have been enjoying their summer holidays

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid have confirmed that they are returning from their summer holidays and will be back on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday 1 September - we can't wait to see them again!

READ: Inside the homes of Good Morning Britain stars Kate Garraway, Piers Morgan & more

The pair confirmed their return in a new ITV morning team trailer, where they said they would be "back to normal" alongside stars such as Lorraine Kelly, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, as well as the Loose Women cast.

Speaking a line each to announce their return to ITV, they said: "We’ve had a hair cut. And a pint. We’ve been reunited with loved ones. Out to eat. Met friends. Back to school. And adjusted to a new normal. We’ve had twists and turns. We’ve had ups and downs. We’ve begun to expect the unexpected. What will September bring? No matter what comes next. We’re with you every step of the way."

Are you looking forward to seeing the return of Susanna and Piers?

Piers concluded: "In a world where everything is different. Not everything needs to be a new normal." The TV presenter was forced to cut his holiday in the South of France short following the new quarantine rules, which state that anyone who arrives in the country after that time will have to self-isolate for 14 days.

The pair have taken a long summer break, but will be back on our screens 1 September

READ: Good Morning Britain's Ranvir Singh reveals hilariously awkward holiday moment

Posting a snap of himself with his sons, Spencer and Bertie, on Instagram, he wrote: "Quarantine dodgers… #France #LeGreatEscape @spencermorgan93 @Bertie_Morgan11." The star has been documenting his time in Saint Tropez with his family over the last few weeks, after the Morgan clan – including his wife, Celia Walden, their daughter Elise, nine, and Piers' three grown-up sons – headed for a break in the sun in July.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.