Where is Midsomer Murders star John Nettles now? 

Fans have been loving rewatching Midsomer Murders, which is currently being aired on ITV3. The long-running series focuses on a county that surely must have the highest death toll in the UK on account of all of the murders that happen there, and was helmed by John Nettles as DCI Tom Barnaby until he stepped down from the role in 2011.

It has been nine years since John passed the baton to Neil Dudgeon, so what has the actor been up to since leaving the series? Find out here...

John has become a published author and a narrator since leaving the show

John, 76, left the series after a 14-year stint after feeling like he was too old for the role. He explained: "I suddenly realised that I'm going to be the oldest detective in the business now that David Jason has thrown off the mantle. But it was a very difficult decision to make. I'll have been doing Midsomer Murders for 14 years by the time Barnaby leaves... It's always wise to leave people wanting more, rather than be booed off the stage because you bored them."

John left Midsomer Murders after 14 years

Since leaving the series, the actor has tried out plenty of new things, including writing a book back in 2012. The historical non-fiction, Jewels and Jackboots, looked at the German occupation of the Channel Islands, and quickly sold out after publishing. He also has an interest in nature, and narrates the Channel 4 series Devon and Cornwall.

Acting-wise, since the murder mystery drama, John is perhaps best known for playing Ray Penvenen in Poldark. Ray is both one of the country's most powerful men and Caroline's kindly uncle, and John previously opened up about the role, telling the BBC: "He lives as a bachelor and is essentially a lonely man. His best line, which I think gives the greatest insight into his character, is that he prefers cows to people."

John played Ray Penvenen in the hit period drama

"I've always fancied myself playing in a Cornish drama because I am originally from Cornwall and I now live on the borders of Cornwall and Devon. The accent comes back easily. It’s a lovely, warm accent and it is so hugely expressive - I love listening to a Cornishman talk."

