With the names of this year's Strictly Come Dancing contestants trickling in, Amanda Holden has already revealed which star she is rooting for – and it's none other than her former co-star Caroline Quentin!

During a chat with MailOnline, the Britain's Got Talent judge confessed that the pair have been friends since starring together in the nineties BBC sitcom Kiss Me Kate. "I'll be rooting for her - she’s a wonderful human being," she explained.

Amanda, 49, added: "She was a real inspiration to me when I started out in my career. She is a great example of a strong fierce funny woman and I hope she smashes it!"

The comedy series, which ran from 1998 until 2001, followed the everyday life of a counsellor called Kate, played by Caroline, while Amanda starred as her assistant Mel. The Heart FM presenter also appeared in two episodes of Jonathan Creek in 1998, opposite Caroline.

Caroline, 60, was the first celebrity contestant confirmed for the brand new series of Strictly. "I am thrilled and terrified in equal measure to be taking part," she said on Tuesday.

She is well known for a wide range of acting roles including Maddie in Jonathan Creek, DCI Janine Lewis in Blue Murder, plus star roles in Life Begins and Life of Riley.

Best known for starring as Dorothy in hit sitcom Men Behaving Badly, Caroline has also presented a number of documentaries, as well as two very successful series of Extraordinary Homes for BBC Two. She recently performed with the Royal Shakespeare Company in 2019.

