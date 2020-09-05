Danny John-Jules reveals what he disliked most about Strictly The Death in Paradise star appeared on the 2018 series

Danny John-Jules has opened up about his time on Strictly Come Dancing – and there's one aspect of the show he wasn't sad to leave behind.

The Death in Paradise star, who appeared on the 2018 series alongside pro dancer Amy Dowden, admitted he wasn't happy about having to talk on camera during his rehearsal time.

As is typical with Strictly, before contestants take to the dancefloor each week, footage of their rehearsals is shown to audiences, but Danny admitted having to film the segments left him frustrated.

Speaking in an online interview with EM-Con Events, the actor said: "Four hours a day we had... the sob story crew... 15 crews running around getting sob stories.

Danny and Amy made it to week seven

"They were in our rehearsal room three or four hours a day. I hated them, I’m not there to do sob stories, I was there to rehearse and you’re taking up our rehearsal time… how many minutes per show did you see me talking my sob story? Ten seconds.

"For ten seconds of footage, those people are in our rehearsal room for four hours."

During his time on Strictly, Danny was rumoured to have argued with members of the production team and even to have fallen out with his partner Amy.

However, Danny insisted that there had never been any real arguments behind the scenes, just a "difference of opinion", which he said was the result of Amy being injured.

Danny danced alongside Amy Dowden in 2018

The Red Dwarf star said: "There was no fight. There was one difference of opinion in six weeks. One difference of opinion. I'll tell you exactly how that difference of opinion came, it was very simple.

"For two weeks I didn’t have my partner because she had an injured leg. No one knows because they don’t put that, the one thing they keep away from the public is injuries... The dance I had to rehearse with the choreographer’s assistant.

"For two weeks I wasn't even dancing with my partner until the night. No one said that though did they?... The week that I made the mistake that everyone came down like a ton of bricks, the judges knew that I hadn’t danced with my partner that week."

