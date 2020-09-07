Maya Jama reveals Strictly dream after missing out on 2020 line-up The TV star was long rumoured to appear in this year's show

She was reported to have been offered a big-money deal to sign up for this year's Strictly Come Dancing, but after the full line-up was released last week, there was no sign of Maya Jama's name.

Even though the TV star isn't joining the likes of Jamie Laing and Clara Amfo on the dancefloor, she has revealed that she may one day have a spot on the BBC One show.

MORE: Inside Maya Jama’s stunning London home

Loading the player...

WATCH: Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse dishes the dirt on this year's series

Speaking to HELLO! Online after being announced as a judge for Formula E’s Open Talent Call for Presenters – a search for young talent aged 18-24 to join its on-air and online presenting team – Maya had her say on this year's diverse line-up.

"I do think (the line-up) is good," the 26-year-old told us. "I think it's about time. The screen should reflect what's going on in real-life and real-life is diverse and there are people that look different and come from different places and have different stories.

"For a long time TV didn't reflect that. I'm happy to see that they're starting to do a bit more now."

Maya Jama is no stranger to the BBC having worked at Radio 1 until earlier this year

MORE: Strictly's Clara Amfo reveals one thing Kate Middleton loves to tease Prince William about

Strictly has made history this year after announcing the first same-sex couple. Olympic boxer Nicola Adams was confirmed as the sixth contestant taking part in the 2020 show and will be paired in Strictly's first-ever all-female pairing.

Speaking about the possibility of joining Strictly in the future, Maya added: "I always say, 'I don't know'. I'd never say never to all of these things but I've got a lot going on at the moment.

The Strictly class of 2020 is now complete

"I kind of just want to focus on my job and then do the fun stuff after. But I love a dance, so I wouldn't say no forever."

Asked who her ideal pro partner would be, Maya joked: "I don't know. The one who could handle me flying all over the place!"

Maya Jama is a judge for Formula E’s Open Talent Call for Presenters – a search for young talent aged 18-24 to join its on-air and online presenting team. Apply at www.FIAFormulaE.com/TalentCall. Entries close midnight September 12.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.