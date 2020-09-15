David Jason looks almost unrecognisable at start of his career The Only Fools and Horses star looked so different!

David Jason returns to screens on Tuesday, when he hosts Flying for Britain with David Jason.

But do you remember what the British icon looked like at the very beginning of his career?

Back in 1967, when he was starring in Do Not Adjust Your Set, the then 27-year-old looked nearly unrecognisable!

David cut his teeth on the genre-defining comedy, which also featured Monty Python cast members, and his jet black locks and short fringe are a far cry from the way David looks today!

Flying for Britain with David Jason marks the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Britain – and who better to meet members of the RAF's Battle of Britain Memorial flight than one of our most famous national treasures!

David looked so different at the start of his career!

The Only Fools and Horses star meets the RAF team as they emerge from a difficult lockdown, having been forced to cancel numerous anniversary events due to the coronavirus pandemic.

David – who is a qualified pilot – joins the pilots in their incredible Hurricanes and Spitfires for an incredible tribute fly-past.

The one-hour documentary won't be the first time that the award-winning performer has found himself among the clouds.

David owns a pilot license himself

Not only is David a qualified helicopter pilot, but he's also flown Spitfires himself.

The 80-year-old will watch the pilots practice their formation flying and also rehearse for future public displays.

The programme will also offer a behind-the-scenes look at the amazing hangars, and share a peek into the ways in which the world-famous planes are maintained and kept in tip-top condition.

What's more, David catches up with RAF Coningsby engineers, delving into how they manage to keep the aircrafts in the Memorial Flight in perfect working order.

