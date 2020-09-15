Rachel Riley clarifies Pasha Kovalev is not appearing on Dancing with the Stars Carole Baskin is one of the celebrities on Dancing with the Stars

Whilst the UK waits for the much-anticipated arrival of Strictly Come Dancing, the US has welcomed back Dancing with the Stars. Moments after Tiger King star Carole Baskin was confirmed to take part in the new series of DWTS, former Strictly pro Pasha Kovalev was inundated with congratulatory messages.

However, Pasha's wife Rachel Riley was quick to clarify that the professional dancer will not be taking part in the American dance show as fans assumed that he had been teamed up with the animal rights activist. She is in fact, dancing with Russian professional Pasha Pashkov.

"I can confirm that despite the rumours, @PashaKovalev has no immediate plans to dance with tiger queen Carole Baskin. Face with tears of joy Tiger @gregjames," tweeted the Countdown presenter.

Fans were quick to react, with many sharing their disappointment over the news. "That's disappointing, I was really looking forward to a Foxtrot to 'Eye of the Tiger'," joked one follower, while another remarked: "That's unfortunate."

Both Rachel and Pasha started dating in 2014 after they were partnered together in the 2013 series of Strictly Come Dancing. They secretly tied the knot in Las Vegas just months before they welcomed Maven on 15 December.

Meanwhile, Pasha left the BBC show in 2019 after eight years. He was due to take part in the Here Come The Boys tour this year - but this has now been postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Unfortunately, we've had to postpone the 'Here Come The Boys' Live Tour shows until next year," he tweeted in May, adding: "But we have GREAT news for 2021, @AljazSkorjanec and I, will now be joined by @GrazianoDiPrima! Looking forward to seeing you all next year!"

Pasha and Rachel met on Strictly back in 2014

The 29-date nationwide tour will now commence on 10 June 2021 in Portsmouth. The dance spectacular will feature elements of "ballroom, Latin, commercial, contemporary, ballet, acro and tap, tap dancers and more."

