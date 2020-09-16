Location, Location, Location then and now: Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer have changed so much A lot can change in 20 years!

The lovely duo Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer are back on our screens to celebrate Location, Location, Location's 20th anniversary, and so much has changed over the last two decades! The popular presenting team look even better than ever, but also look so different from when they began hosting the show back in 2000!

Speaking about celebrating 20 years of the show, Kirstie shared a snap of them at the beginning of the show on Instagram, writing: "Can't quite get my head around the 20-year thing, but @jeanpierrebassin just showed me this, taken in 2002, and it looks like a world away. @philspencertv @c4locationsofficial."

Kirstie shared a snap of them from the start of the series

Fans were quick to discuss the post, with one writing: "Omg look at baby Kirstie & Phil! Like fine wine, both improving with age," while another added: "Can I say that I'm in love with you and @philspencertv! Best tv presenters EVER."

The 20 Years in the Making show will bring together some of the Channel 4 show's most memorable stories, as well as looking at house buying over a generation - and how it has changed over time.

The pair at the TV Choice Awards in 2004

The synopsis reads: "Each episode will explore a theme, from the toughest markets over the years and the times people have questioned whether it’s a good time to buy a property, to million-pound homes and first-time buying."

The pair are celebrating 20 years of the popular show

Mark Downie, Creative Director of production company IWC said: "Over the last twenty years, on Phil and Kirstie’s watch, property became a British national obsession. This new series offers their peerless perspective on how, over two decades, the dips and swoops of the property market have transformed Britain and by extension changed the lives of every one of us."

