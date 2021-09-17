Line of Duty and Harry Potter stars confirmed for BBC’s Inside No. 9 season seven Are you a fan of the dark comedy?

Inside No. 9 has gone from strength to strength over the years, with the award-winning dark comedy attracting guest stars including the likes of Jenna Coleman, Keeley Hawes and Sir Derek Jacobi - but who will be joining for season seven? Find out the new list up of guest stars here…

MORE: Ex-BBC News anchor Simon McCoy and Dynasty star Emma Samms confirm engagement

The popular show, which is written by and stars Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton, will see Line of Duty star Daniel Mays, Harry Potter star Jason Isaacs, Britannia’s Sophie Okonedo, W1A actress Jessica Hynes and Hot Fuzz actor Ron Cook all take centre stage.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are you a fan of Inside No. 9?

Sherlock’s Mark Gatiss and Back to Life star Daisy Haggard will also be appearing in the series. Speaking about what to expect in a joint statement, Reece and Steve said: “We hope you'll join us and another incredible cast of actors for more surprises that will make your jaws drop and spines tingle. Heads might even roll, and if not heads, definitely eyes.“

The Commissioning Editor at the BBC, Gregor Sharp, added: “Inside No. 9 is a crown jewel of comedy and we can’t wait to see what twisted gems Reece and Steve have in store for us in the new series.”

Jason Isaacs is also set to star

The show has received critical acclaim over the years, particularly in regards to their 2018 Halloween special, a live episode set in a supposedly haunted set, in which the show (temporarily) lost a fifth of its viewing audience after appearing to be suffering from technical issues (which were, of course, related to ‘paranormal' goings-on in the studio).

MORE: Emilia Fox makes rare comment on love life in new interview

MORE: Silent Witness star admits joining cast was 'not easy'

Chatting about the idea at the TV Fest, Steve joked: “Our original idea was to cut to an episode of Mrs Brown’s Boys... It involved her getting her head chopped off.” We can’t wait to see what they have in store next!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.