We've all made silly mistakes at work – but most of us aren't caught on camera when we do!

BBC Breakfast co-host Dan Walker had to own up to an on-air faux pas on Wednesday after a keen viewer questioned him about what he was picking out of his teeth on that morning's broadcast. Oops…

During a discussion of the day's news headlines alongside his co-star Louise Minchin, the down-to-earth presenter could briefly be seen trying to remove something from his mouth.

After the show went off-air, a Twitter user sent a message to Dan teasing the star, which read: "What was it, muesli or toast crumb stuck between your teeth?"

WATCH: BBC's Dan Walker makes embarrassing on-air mistake

The 43-year-old responded: "I think it was last night’s kebab," adding a crying-laughing emoji. He went on: "I forgot I was on telly for a moment #BBCBreakfast."

Dan often enjoys chatting with his 668,000 followers and hasn't been shy about sharing his professional gaffes on social media.

Back in April, he tweeted a public apology to Louise, 52, after he texted her before her alarm went off.

The presenter shared a screenshot of their text exchange on Twitter, along with a selfie showing Louise smiling for the camera while Dan held up his hands in the background.

Dan has been a BBC Breakfast presenter since 2016

Their messages began with Dan asking Louise if she had received their briefs for that morning's show, to which she responded with a devil emoji, writing: "I don't wake up until 3:40!!"

Her co-star was quick to issue an apology, replying: "I imagine it's too late to say 'sorry'. Sorry. See you later."

I think it was last night’s kebab 😂🍔

I forgot I was on telly for a moment #BBCBreakfast https://t.co/t9qbj2Tan4 — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) September 16, 2020

Dan made fans laugh with his honest response

Captioning his post, Dan wrote: "I have apologised to Louise for waking her up with a text at 3.30 this morning. I owe her some sort of cake. She was – understandably – not best pleased!"

Fans were quick to offer up advice, with one telling the presenter: "Never disturb a lady's beauty sleep Dan!" while a second added: "That 10 minutes is everything!"

