Myleene Klass shocks fans as she reveals she is taking part in Dancing on Ice 2021 The newly-engaged star shared the news via Instagram

Myleene Klass shocked fans on Sunday night as she made the unexpected announcement that she will take part in next year's Dancing on Ice.

Sharing the news on her Instagram, the newly-engaged star said: "Guess who won't be holding the coats at the side of the rink anymore! I am so, SO excited to be joining the cast of @dancingonice.

"My girls have always wanted me to do this but I've always been too scared someone will skate over my fingers! Anyway, I want to make them proud and show them I'm up for a challenge when completely out of my comfort zone but most of all, I want a bum like Jlo! " she joked.

Her friends were quick to react, with Katie Piper writing: "Yay! Good luck, we will be cheering you on from the sofa!" Former Hear'Say star Suzanne Shaw added: "YAY! Congratulations babe, love this!"

Kirsty Gallacher added: "Yeah, you'll be fabulous!"

The surprising news comes just a week after the Smooth Radio presenter exclusively told HELLO! that she was engaged to her boyfriend Simon Motson.

"We're engaged!" the singer, musician and presenter told HELLO! whilst showing off her impressive 9-carat diamond ring made by 77 Diamonds.

The mother-of-three is the first Dancing on Ice contestant to be announced

Businessman Simon popped the question last month, surprising Myleene with an elaborate proposal on the fifth anniversary of their first date. He got down on one knee in the couple's garden shed after transforming it into a replica of the bar where they'd met on a blind date.

Sparing no detail, he even borrowed the same table and chairs they'd sat on at Little House private members' club in London's Mayfair, which he decked with candles, table mats and glassware, decorating the shed walls with framed photos and filling the garden with fairy lights.

Myleene and Simon announced their engagement last week

Paying tribute to her fiancé following the announcement, she wrote on Instagram: "I love this pic so much. Haven't come off cloud 9 yet! @simmotson, my gorgeous fiancé, you're [fire], the love of my life.

"Thank you so much for all of your incredible comments, your love, your support. We both feel so lucky. @hellomag @davidvenni."