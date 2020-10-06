Emily in Paris star Lily Collins has famous dad - and fans are shocked! Lily Collins is currently starring as Emily Cooper in Emily in Paris

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins is all anyone is talking about right now after season one of her new rom-com series landed on Netflix on Friday - but did you know that the talented actress has a famous dad?

READ: Viewers are saying the same thing about Netflix's Emily in Paris

Lily is the youngest daughter of musician Phil Collins, who he shares with his second wife, Jill Tavelman. The pair divorced in 1996. She has two older half-siblings, Simon and Joely Collins, and two younger half-brothers from Phil's first and third marriages.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Check out Lily's amazing outfits in Emily in Paris

Phil is best known for songs including In the Air Tonight, Two Hearts and Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now). He also previously starred in the band Genesis. Lily and Phil have had a rocky relationship over the years, and the Love, Rosie star previously opened up about how she believed her eating disorder as a teenager was linked to him.

Lily is currently starring in Emily in Paris

Speaking at Sundance back in 2017, she said: "I couldn’t handle the pain and confusion surrounding my dad’s divorce, and I was having a hard time balancing being a teenager with pursuing two different grown-up careers. Many of my deepest insecurities stem from these issues with my dad."

MORE: Lily Collins turns heads in Prada at award ceremony

MORE: Lily Collins announces she is engaged with incredible photos

MORE: 5 royal brides reunited with their stunning wedding dresses

She also released an open letter to her father, where she wrote: "I forgive you for not always being there when I needed and for not being the dad I expected. I forgive the mistakes you made. And although it may seem like it’s too late, it’s not. There’s still so much time to move forward."

Lily is Phil's youngest daughter

Chatting to The Sun in 2019, it appears that Lily and Phil have since become close, as she said: "Someone told me they were listening to the radio and they were playing classic hits. At the end the DJ said, 'For all of you who don’t know, that was Phil Collins — Lily Collins’ dad.' That was the weirdest thing, just so bizarre. Even my dad has said to me, 'You know, I am known as your dad now.'"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.