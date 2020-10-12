Meet Grand Designs presenter Kevin McCloud's four children Find out a little more about the TV presenter's lovely family

Kevin McCloud is back presenting our favourite architectural show on Grand Designs on Monday evening. The beloved show looks at families who transform their homes into stunning properties - but what about Kevin's own family life? Find out more about his four children here...

Kevin shares two children with his ex-wife Suzanna, who he split from in December 2019. At the time, a spokesperson told the Daily Mail: "I can confirm that, sadly, Kevin and Suzanna separated. We won't be making any further comment." The pair have kept their separation out of the spotlight since.

Kevin with his son, Hugo

Meanwhile, the presenter also has two children from previous relationships. His son Hugo followed in his dad's footsteps and now works as an architect. He joked about his dad back in 2015 on Instagram after sharing a snap of Kevin on a London Underground billboard, writing: "That feeling when you step on the tube after a few beers and dad is looking at you all disapproving with his arms crossed."

He regularly shares snaps of his family life on Instagram, and tied the knot with his wife, Isabel, back in 2019.

Hugo shared a funny snap of his dad on the London Underground

Kevin's other son, Milo, 22, is a keen skier, and his Twitter bio reads: "British Ski Racer in the spare time." He has previously retweeted funny messages about his dad on Grand Designs, and was once part of the Alpine U21 England Development Squad.



While little is known about his daughters Grace, 31 or Elsie, 18, Kevin previously opened up about why he tends to keep tight-lipped about his family life, telling the Daily Mail back in 2012: "I don’t think I’m a celebrity. If I welcomed people into my lovely home every week in the pages of a magazine they’d soon see how incredibly dull it is. It’s important to maintain a bit of mystique. The more of your private life you put into the public domain, the smaller your private life becomes."