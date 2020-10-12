Viewers are saying the same thing about Netflix's Hubie Halloween Adam Sandler stars in the new Netflix film

Hubie Halloween is currently one of the top trending films on Netflix, but what is all the fuss about? The spooky family film follows Adam Sandler as Hubie Dubois who tries to ensure the safety of the people of Salem every Halloween - before chaos strikes. So what have viewers been saying about the new film?

WATCH: Hubie Halloween stars Adam Sandler as Hubie himself!

One person wrote: "I did not hate this at all. I really enjoyed this. The cast was amazing. The plot was good. I haven't laughed soo hard. I need a sequel if possible 5/5." Another added: "Adam Sandler makes the stupidest movies but they always end up being great and make you feel all warm by the end, I don't know how to explain it!" A third person tweeted: "HubieHalloween is pure Sandler goofy and silly with some fun callbacks to 'Billy Madison' and 'Happy Gilmore'. The dedication at the end is sweet."

Have you seen the new Netflix film yet?

The official synopsis reads: "Hubie Dubois thanklessly spends every Halloween making sure the residents of his hometown, Salem, celebrate safely and play by the rules. But this year, an escaped criminal and a mysterious new neighbour have Hubie on high alert. When people start disappearing, it’s up to Hubie to convince the police and townsfolk that the monsters are real, and only he can stop them."

MORE: 39 best movies to watch on Netflix this week

MORE: Lily James wows fans in new official trailer for Netflix's Rebecca

MORE: 29 brand new shows to get excited about this autumn

Fans were also very touched by the tribute at the end of the film to the late Cameron Boyce, who was originally cast as the bully in the new film, who was eventually played by Karan Brar. Speaking about the actor, who died aged 20, Adam told Yahoo! Entertainment: "He was supposed to come to do the movie maybe two days after [he died]. He was getting on a plane to come shoot our movie... That was devastating news for his family and for all of us. He was always great to my family."

Cameron passed away after suffering an epileptic seizure in July 2019

The dedication reads: "Gone way too soon and one of the kindest, coolest, funniest, and most talented kids we knew. You live on forever in our hearts and are truly missed every day."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.