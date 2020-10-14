Where are the cast of Foyle's War now? Find out what the cast have been up to since Foyle's War concluded in 2015

Foyle's War was a much-loved show back in the day, and fans were devastated when the series was initially cancelled in 2007 but it was revived for four more series before eventually concluding in 2015.

MORE: Where is Foyle's War star Michael Kitchen now?

So what have the much-loved cast been up to over the last five years? Find out here...

Christopher Foyle - Michael Kitchen

Michael, 71, has kept a low profile since concluding the series, and has starred in just two projects following his role as Christopher Foyle, including the BBC and Amazon Prime Video show The Collection as Frederic Lemaire. He also appeared in Brian Pern: A Tribute.

Michael played Foyle in the hit show

Samantha Stewart - Honeysuckle Weeks

Honeysuckle, 41, has starred in several shows since the crime drama finished - and she does seem to have a penchant for murder mysteries! She has starred in Death in Paradise, Lewis, The Five and Frankie Drake Mysteries as Agatha Christie.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Take a walk down memory lane with the Foyle's War trailer

She spoke about the role back in 2019, tweeting: "With heartfelt thanks to writer Carol Hay, director Ruba Nadda, producer Teresa Ho, Scott Garvie and Christine Jennings for this extraordinary part. What an inestimable honour to play the Great Dame Agatha. Thank you."

Honeysuckle plays Agatha Christie in Frankie Drake Mysteries

Paul Milner - Anthony Howell

What hasn't Anthony done since concluding his role as Paul in the hit show? He has since appeared in Dirk Gently, Dracula, Shetland, You, Me and the Apocalypse, and has also enjoyed a very successful career in voice work for video games including Anthem, Call of Cthulhu and Vampyr.

Paul starred in Dracula

MORE: Grand Designs' Kevin McCloud talks heart attacks on show

MORE: Fans left confused after The Repair Shop star noticeably absent

MORE: Lorraine Kelly reveals why The Repair Shop made her cry

Andrew Foyle - Julian Ovenden

Since playing Andrew, Julian has gone from strength-to-strength and has played Charles Blake in Downton Abbey, Jeremy Lambert in Person of Interest, and Bobby Kennedy himself in The Crown. He is also set to star in Shonda Rhimes' much anticipated new show, Bridgerton.

Julian played Charles Blake in the hit show

Adam Wainwright - Max Brown

Max starred in the new Downton Abbey film as Richard Ellis, the King's Royal Dresser who sparks up a romance with Thomas Barrow, and also appeared in Sleepy Hollow as Orion, Agent Carter as Michael Carter, and The Royals as King Robert.

Max played Richard Ellis in the Downton film

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.