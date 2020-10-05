All you need to know about brand new Channel 4 drama Adult Material Rupert Everett and Hayley Squires star

If you're looking for a new show to watch, then Channel 4 are airing the first instalment in their brand new series Adult Material. A word of warning though – it's certainly not for the faint-hearted.

The four-part show has a rather eyebrow-raising plot, as well as boasting an impressive cast, and has been branded "provocative, funny and brave". Intrigued? Here's all you need to know about the new series…

MORE: Gogglebox star Lee in hysterics over major misunderstanding with best pal Jenny

What is Adult Material about?

Adult Material tells the story of Jolene Dollar, a seemingly ordinary mum-of-three who has a rather unconventional job. Jolene works as an actress in the adult entertainment industry and her life seems to be going to plan, however an incident at works means her life, as well as her children's, is turned upside down.

Hayley Squires as Jolene Dollar

Who stars in Adult Material?

Starring as lead character Jolene is Hayley Squires. Hayley is perhaps best-known for her roles in films such as award-winning blockbuster I, Daniel Blake, and The Miniaturist, as well as shows such as Call the Midwife and Collateral.

MORE: Viewers saying the same thing about BBC's Us episode three

The new series starts on Monday at 10pm

Speaking to the Guardian about her role, Hayley commented on her character's persona, noting the empowerment she feels as a result of her career choice. "There's such a life about her. She's noisy, even in her darkest moments […] I think she does feel empowered and I think there are a lot of women who do, too."

Jolene's younger co-star, Amy, who has a difficult first day on the job, is played by Vanity Fair and Temple actress Siena Kelly. Rupert Everett takes on the part of Jolene's boss Carroll Quinn, an industry executive and producer. Other cast members include After Life star Kerry Godliman, Joe Dempsie and Julian Ovenden.

MORE: American Murder: The Family Next Door: Chris Watts' reaction to documentary revealed

When is Adult Material on TV?

Adult Material starts on Channel 4 at 10pm on Monday. The following three episodes will air weekly on a Monday night.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.