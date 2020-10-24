Karen Hauer is set to appear in the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom alongside her celebrity partner Jamie Laing this weekend and we can't wait to see their live debut performance.

Away from her busy working schedule on the BBC show, however, Karen has faced recent heartbreak in her personal life as she and boyfriend David Webb decided to call time on their relationship.

Karen dated the opera singer, who often appeared on her social media, for two years before HELLO! confirmed they had called it quits back in September. At the time, David had moved out of Karen's home in London.

The couple dated for two years

The couple's decision for splitting is not known, however they confirmed that the relationship ended on good terms and that they remain amicable.

Karen and David were often pictured together on social media and at events throughout their two-year romance. The ballroom dancer and her ex-boyfriend even adopted their own dog together, Marley, while David helped care for Karen's existing pets Phoebe and Betty.

The couple confirmed the split was amicable

The couple were last pictured together for a selfie on David's Instagram along with their beloved Marley in August. The singer captioned the picture: "Our Little Marley Moo. It's been two years today since you came into our lives after we saw this picture of you on the @wild_at_heart_foundation site and you've changed it forever, thank you for being the best little man in my life and for helping boost the Male ratio of the house."

In November 2019, the pair gave their first join interview together for HELLO!, in which they discussed their romance at the time.

Karen said of her then-boyfriend: "He's my rock. It's so nice to have someone that understands and accepts me, doesn't judge and doesn't try to change me in any way. Everyone just falls in love with him too, because he has such a beautiful soul."

