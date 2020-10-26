Will Adult Material be back for season two? Would you tune into season two?

Channel 4's new series Adult Material will conclude on Monday night - but will we be seeing more of Joleen Dollar in the future?

MORE: Viewers aren't happy with Channel 4's Adult Material

The series, which focuses on a mum-of-three working within the adult film industry, sadly won't be returning for a second series. Speaking to HELLO!, a spokesperson confirmed that it was only ever intended to be a four-part series and so there were no plans for more episodes.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Brilliant new movies to watch this October

The new show has been well received by viewers, who took to social media to discuss the series. One person wrote: "Just finished episode three of #adultmaterial it's a tough watch but very good." Another fan added: "Watching #adultmaterial. Outstanding drama. Hayley Squires is a fantastic actor and the scenes with @KerryAGodliman are superb."

Hayley Squires plays Joleen in the popular show

Speaking to the Guardian, Hayley commented on her character's persona, noting the empowerment she feels as a result of her career choice. "There's such a life about her. She's noisy, even in her darkest moments […] I think she does feel empowered and I think there are a lot of women who do, too."

MORE: All you need to know about brand new Channel 4 drama Adult Material

MORE: Viewers saying the same thing about BBC's Us episode three

MORE: Gogglebox star Lee in hysterics over major misunderstanding with best pal Jenny

She added to Glamour: "With Jolene as far as I'm concerned, she's a feminist. She fights very hard for what she has. She works to better herself within her means. She confronts these men as well as the women. She goes after the women; she goes after herself in the end as well."

Did you enjoy the new series?

Fans were initially unsure about the series after some suggested that the trailer was misleading compared to the actual show. At the time, one person wrote: "I'm not being funny but all the previews looked like a story of a young powerful woman thriving in the adult industry and pure entertainment, not this dark, morally bankrupt head [expletive]."

Another viewer added: "Channel 4 love their dark programmes. It feels like as a viewer, it kind of feels by watching it you’re a part of the exploitation. The trailer blatantly mis-sold this."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.