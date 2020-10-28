The Saved by the Bell reboot trailer is here – and fans are thrilled Will you watch the new show?

Saved by the Bell may have finished over 25 years ago, but it's looks like it's going to be back on our screens very soon. The cult TV show, which starred Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Mario Lopez, is returning for a reboot complete with some of the original cast.

Tiffani Thiessen, who played Kelly Kapowski in the original series which ran from 1989 until 1993, is one of the stars reprising her role and took to social media to share her excitement on the upcoming reunion.

WATCH: Saved by the Bell reboot - official trailer

Posting the official trailer of the reboot, the actress wrote: "Saved By The Bell – reboot! The gang is back and this show could not be more fun! Check it out when it drops Nov 25th on @peacocktv You will be able to see a little Zach & Kelly."

The trailer sees original stars returning as their iconic characters such as Mario Lopez as AC Slater, Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Zack Morris and Elizabeth Berkley as Jessie Spano. Mark is set to play the local Governor and appears in three episodes, while Tiffani will return for one episode; Mario and Jessie are regulars throughout the new series.

Mark-Paul Gosselaar will reprise his role as Zack Morris

Saved by the Bell fans were notably thrilled with the news and took to the comments underneath Tifffani's post. One fan wrote: "YAAAAAAASSSSS! My after school plans just got made!", while a second commented: "I'm so excited for this and to see Kelly Kapowski one more time!"

Meanwhile, a third picked up on Tiffani's caption and questioned: "So wait, a little Zack and Kelly OR a little OF Zack and Kelly? I'm crossing my fingers for more than one kid."

The new series tells the story of a new group of teens at Bayside High and stars new recruits Haskiri Velazquez, Josie Totah and Mitchell Hoog.

The show ran from 1989 until 1993

However, there were some other original cast members that were notably absent from the trailer. Dustin Diamond, who played Screech in the comedy, and Lark Voorhies, who played Lisa Turtle, are evidently not returning for the updated episodes, something which fans picked up on.

One person commented: "So excited!!! No Lisa turtle or screech?????" while a second person added: "Where is Screech?????? The show needs Screech."

Dustin Diamon, who appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2013, was arrested in 2014 and charged with stabbing a man during a fight at a bar on Christmas Day. The following year, the actor was arrested again and spent four month in prison for carrying a concealed weapon and disorderly conduct.

