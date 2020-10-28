Mo Farah 'set to join I'm a Celebrity… Get Me out of Here!' The Olympic hero could be making his reality TV debut

Sir Mo Farah is set to join the brand new series of I'm a Celebrity… Get Me out of Here!, according to The Sun. The Olympic hero is reportedly heading into isolation this week so that he can join the ITV show, starting next month, which is taking place at Gwrych Castle, North Wales.

Mo is the latest name in the rumoured line-up so far amongst other famous faces such as Vernon Kay, Victoria Derbyshire and EastEnders actress Jessica Plummer.

The Sun reported that the four-time gold medallist has been a fan of the show for over ten years and has been waiting for the right time to join the celebrity line-up. The sportsman reportedly become a fan after watching fellow athlete Linford Christie take part in 2010.

Mo is one of Britain's most successful and popular athletes so would no doubt be a big hit with the voting audience at home. At the London 2012 Olympic Games, the long-distance runner took home the gold medal for both the 5,000 and 10,000 metre races.

At Rio 2016, Mo went on to pick up gold for both races once again – becoming the second man in history to win long-distance doubles at successive Olympics and World Championships.

Is Mo heading to Wales?

Plenty of other celebrities have been rumoured to be heading to Wales for the new series, which starts of November 15. Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn, Love Island star Maura Higgins and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire's Coughing Major Charles Ingram are all rumoured to be taking part alongside former Corrie actress Lucy Fallon.

However, after much speculation, former Strictly Come Dancing professional AJ Pritchard has confirmed that he is not joining the new series.

During a recent appearance on Lorraine, the professional dancer cleared up the news, explaining: "These rumours, no, we've got a podcast every single week. We've got to keep that up. I'm definitely keeping myself busy this year."

