I'm a Celebrity line-up leaked - and there's a royal connection The new series is starting soon

I'm a Celebrity 2020 is turning out to be a royal affair!

The latest stars in the lineup for the hit ITV show have just been revealed by The Sun who published photos of a handful of celebs arriving at a secret photoshoot in London ahead of the show.

So who is set for some grueling trials and grim food challenges?

WATCH: Ant and Dec hint at Tiger King star's involvement in I'm a Celebrity 2020

It turns out there’s one person who is pretty used to castle adventures, and that’s West End veteran, Ruthie Henshall - who was a former lover of Prince Edward.

In fact, the 53-year-old used to get smuggled into Buckingham Palace while in a romance with the royal.

Ruthie dated the Prince in the early nineties before he was with his wife, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and in 2008 she looked back at the relationship and declared she was "in love with him".

Ruthie Henshall dated Prince Edward

She told Desert Island Discs: "It always made me laugh, I'd sort of say: I'm going to my boyfriend's tonight'. Nobody knew who he was.

"I think I had hopes that we could walk on in our relationship but really and truthfully I think I was very aware that I wouldn’t be able to do what I do for a living if I'd have stayed with him.

"And there was nothing, at that stage, that was more important than what I did."

We can’t wait to hear her royal stories.

Russell Watson

Next up is operatic powerhouse Russell Watson, 53 - who survived a near-fatal brain tumour in 2007. While he wore a mask arriving at the photoshoot his suit bag with his name emblazoned on it gave his identity away.

Vernon Kay with wife Tess Daly

TV host Vernon Kay, 46, was photographed arriving too, as was Paralympian Hollie Arnold, 26.

BBC presenter, Victoria Derbyshire, 52, and Coronation Street's Beverley Callard, 63, were also spotted.

Victoria Derybshire

While no official line-up has been revealed for the 2020 show, which will be filmed at Gwrych Castle in Wales, rather than its normal location in the Australian outback, there is plenty of speculation about contestants.

Beverley Callard

Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn, Love Island star Maura Higgins and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire's Coughing Major Charles Ingram are all rumoured to be taking part.

Hollie Arnold

Host Ant and Dec have been filming in the Welsh countryside to prepare for the exciting new series which will kick off in November.

