Gogglebox stars Jenny and Lee give filming update for this week's show Channel 4 are yet to confirm what will happen in light of new restrictions

Gogglebox stars Jenny and Lee shared an update with their followers on social media last week, informing them they have completed filming for this week's show on Friday prior to the new coronavirus restrictions.

MORE: Gogglebox's Sid Siddiqui reveals how family has changed over the years

Posting on Twitter last Friday, the two friends posted a selfie of them in their lounge, writing at the time: "Whoops it's Friday, a bit late but filming again for next week, have a great weekend everyone, no matter what tier you're in we are now in tier two #Gogglebox."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gogglebox's Sophie reveals if she'd go on First Dates

Fortunately, the pair's filming came prior to the new measures, meaning viewers will enjoy watching them as the show airs on Friday.

Fans of the show took to the replies to express their delight at Jenny and Lee's update. One person wrote: "Brilliant to see you guys last night, makes all of this madness easier to bear." A second added: "I so enjoyed watching you two last night on gogglebox. You're my tonic after a long hard week. Makes me feel at home listening to you two as I am originally from Driffield."

MORE: Why did these 7 Gogglebox stars quit the show?

MORE: Gogglebox fans can't get enough of 'new Giles and Mary'

Whoops it’s Friday a bit late but filming again for next week have a great weekend everyone 👍 no matter what tier your in we are now in tier 2 😢#Gogglebox pic.twitter.com/A3753V1WTp — Lee And Jenny (@leegogglebox) October 30, 2020

Jenny and Lee filming last week

Meanwhile, a third fan commented: "Thank God we've got you two to keep us laughing! Keep up the fantabulous work guys! Xx."

However, due to the implementation of the latest restrictions, it's not yet clear how content for future episodes will be filmed. The new measures, which come into effect in England from Thursday, state that households are not to mix both indoors and outdoors, with the exception of support bubbles.

Jenny and Lee are favourites on the show

Jenny and Lee often share life updates with their fans on social media, including the recent birthday of Lee's partner of 26 years, Steve. Lee shared a post of the pair holding giant '55' balloons, and wrote: "Happy birthday to the better half at least [you're] here to celebrate it together."

Steve replied: "Despite being bloody cold I'm loving every minute being together on my special day thank you for spoiling me, love you." Naturally fans were delighted with the sweet insight into his relationship, with one writing: "Happy birthday Steve so glad you're with Lee. Have a fab day the pair of you."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.