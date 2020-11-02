Gogglebox's Sid Siddiqui reveals how family has changed over the years The Gogglebox star has the best sense of humour!

Gogglebox star Sid Siddiqui has taken to Twitter to chat about how he and his sons, Umar and Baasit, have changed over the years - and he isn't being very complimentary!

After a Gogglebox fan account shared a snap of the Siddiqui family from their first appearance on the show to now, captioning the post: "The Siddiquis family how it started VS how it's going," Sid cheekily commented on the post writing: "Fewer hair more pounds," accompanied by a laughing crying emoji.

Of course, people had other questions about how things have changed for the fan favourite family, namely that they have bought a new sofa since the show started! One person asked Sid: "But which sofa is more comfy?" to which he replied: "Green one."

Sid is very close to his three sons, Umar, Baasit and Raza, and fans of Gogglebox have been loving seeing him back on the show after he was forced to miss the previous series due to lockdown restrictions.

The star tweeted about his return to the show, writing: "I am blown away with beautiful messages of well wishes & welcome back to join #GOGGLEBOX. I am truly touched thank you so much."

The Derby-based family will often share snaps of their home life on social media, and recently had fans in stitches after Sid revealed that he takes his two cats out for walkies.

Sharing snaps in September, the TV personality captioned the photos: "Walkies? This can only happen at Siddiquis." One fan wrote: "They do NOT look impressed," while another added: "Doesn’t only happen at your place. We took our cat Chloe out on a lead at our place in London. She got so many admirers."

