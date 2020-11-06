All you need to know about Autumnwatch presenter Michaela Strachan's love life The TV star is back for a new series of the BBC show

Michaela Strachan has recently returned to our screens for the new series of Autumnwatch, and it's just what we need right now. The presenter has been a regular face on TV for many years, but less is known about her love life. Read on for more...

Michaela Strachan's first husband

In 1996, Michaela married filmmaker Duncan Chard. However, the relationship was not to last and they divorced in 2001.

Michaela Strachan's partner

Two years after her divorce from Duncan, Michaela began a relationship with cameraman Nick Chevallier after meeting in Cape Town while filming. The couple have been the picture of romance ever since and chose not to marry, something that Michaela is certain is the key to their happiness. She told the Mirror in 2018: "I think the secret is not to get married."

Michaela has been with her partner Nick since 2003

She added: "I shouldn't say that. That could be taken well out of context. But maybe the secret is we're apart a lot. We don't get on each other's nerves as much as maybe we would if we were together all the time.

"We're both into the outdoors, we're both into wildlife, being outdoor, being fit. We're very like-minded people. We're very good friends and get on really well."

Michaela Strachan's kids

Michaela has one child, a son named Ollie, with her partner Nick who was born in 2006. Nick also has three children from a previous marriage, a 19-year-old daughter and 17-year-old twin sons.

The family live together in South Africa, with Michaela travelling back and forth to the UK for work on shows like Springwatch and Autumnwatch.

On being away from her family for months at a time, she told The Mirror: "I always miss my family but I’ve been doing this job for a long time now. Although it seems outrageous to some people, to me travelling round the world has always been my life and it's very normal. It takes a lot of scheduling and it takes a lot of juggling but we do it and we're all used to it."

