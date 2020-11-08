Nicole Kidman's $29M New York home in The Undoing is for sale – see inside The Undoing is proving a huge hit with fans – starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant

Nicole Kidman's alter-ego Grace Fraser has a home many can only dream of in The Undoing, and what's more, the townhouse the show was filmed in is currently for sale.

The five-story, nine-bedroom brownstone boasts 12 bathrooms and three terraces, and is on the market for $29,995,000.

Located between Fifth Avenue and Madison Avenue, off of Central Park, the stunning property also offers a library, drawing room and butler's pantry.

VIDEO: Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant talk about The Undoing

Nicole and Hugh Grant, who plays Jonathan Fraser in the thriller, filmed inside the stunning building while working in New York ahead of the coronavirus pandemic.

Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant's townhouse in The Undoing is up for sale

The all-star cast of the popular HBO show also include Emmy nominee Edgar Ramirez, Ismael Cruz Cordova, American Horror Story's Lily Rabe and Noah Jupe, who plays Nicole and Hugh's son Henry.

The beautiful property boasts nine bedrooms

Donald Sutherland and Catherine Stamper also make up the stars in the show.

Nicole was joined by her husband Keith Urban and their daughters Sunday and Faith while filming The Undoing in New York, and her children even landed themselves roles as extras in the show.

Inside the lavish brownstone where The Undoing was filmed

Talking to News.com.au, Nicole revealed: "They're used to being extras, but they did five days in the freezing New York cold, never complained, and didn't get any special treatment.

"And then one day they came home and said, 'We got a line!'"

The mother-of-four added that Sunday in particular is passionate about filmmaking and creates mini movies every weekend. "My oldest wants to be a filmmaker, and she makes films every weekend," she explained.

The gorgeous home is on sale for $29M

The Undoing follows the lives of Jonathan and Grace, a wealthy New York-based couple whose world is turned upside down overnight by the occurrence of a violent death and Jonathan's disappearance.

Grace is left with the pieces trying to protect their son while being followed by authorities and the media.

The Undoing fans were left impressed in October after it was revealed that Nicole was the voice behind the show's theme tune.

The star shared a behind-the-scenes video of her singing Dream A Little Dream Of Me in the studio, and admitted to feeling nervous beforehand.

Nicole with her on-screen dad in The Undoing

Fans were full of compliments about the star's vocal chords and praised her on social media.

"All the feels from Moulin Rouge came back, absolutely beautiful," one wrote, while another commented: "You deserve an Emmy for this, incredible." A third added: "Please record something with Keith!"

