Bake Off fans blown away by Hermine's incredible jelly cake

Fans of the Great British Bake Off were sufficiently blown away on Tuesday evening watching Hermine create an amazing show-stopper challenge for desert week.

The bakers were tasked by judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith to make mini-cheesecakes in the signature, Sussex pond cakes for the technical and a jelly-cake for the show-stopper challenge.

But it was accountant Hermine that wowed both Paul and Prue and the audiences at home with her Japanese flower inspired jelly cake, which Paul described as something "straight out of a French patisserie."

WATCH: Bake Off contestants struggle in the heatwave

Taking to social media, many had high praise for Hermine's work of art. One person wrote: "Really stunning. So happy to see Hermine come into her own these last few episodes. She keeps getting better and better. Would love to see her win starbaker tonight and the show overall."

Hermine was awarded star baker

A second person wrote: "She's the queen. Everything she does is so elegant," while a third vented: "Where was her handshake?!?"

A fourth echoed this and insisted the baker was deserving of a handshake from Paul. "How has Hermine not getting a handshake?! She was robbed last week of one and now this week!! @PaulHollywood should have pulled his finger out and shook that women's hand twice!!"

Hermine's jelly cake show-stopper

Fortunately, the incredible creation was rewarded and Hermine was named as star baker for the second week in a row, securing her a place in next week's semi-final. Other contestants joining her include, Laura, David, and Peter. Sadly, it meant that Marc just missed out, and was sent home from the tent.

On leaving the Channel 4 show, the father-of-two said: "I came to Bake Off to face my anxiety, to face my failure, to face all of those things that people are quite uncomfortable about with dealing with. I've definitely learnt a bit more about myself."

