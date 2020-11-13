Daniel and his work on sitcom Schitt's Creek has been an inspiration to many of the show’s fans within the LGBTQ community.

The Dan Levy Birthday Project raised £20,000 for Trans Lifeline, an organisation providing support and resources to the trans community. And the actor is a staunch supporter of The Trevor Project, which works to reduce the suicide rate amongst young LGBTQ people.

"I hope to continue to tell stories that make people feel seen and loved and supported, and I hope to continue to paint worlds where love and acceptance will always outshine hatred and bigotry." - Daniel Levy

Thanking his fans for donating to The Dan Levy Birthday Project he said: "You are changing lives, you are saving lives and you are helping young people in crisis.

"This was a birthday present I never could have imagined and it will go down as one of the greatest gifts I have ever been given and I can't thank you enough for your empathy and your generosity and to have donated on behalf of my birthday is incredibly humbling. I'll never be able to say thank you enough, so I'll start by saying one thank you and I wish you all the best."

A celebrated writer, in 2019 the Schitt's Creek creator spoke about his work on the show at Michelle Obama's Becoming tour in Toronto: "I am becoming a storyteller with a purpose. I hope to continue to tell stories that make people feel seen and loved and supported, and I hope to continue to paint worlds where love and acceptance will always outshine hatred and bigotry."

