Max George shares rare photo of girlfriend Stacey Giggs and her children

Max George tends to keep his private life tightly under wraps, but the Strictly Come Dancing star recently unveiled a rare snap of himself with his girlfriend Stacey Giggs and her two children, Lilly, 17, and Zach, 13.

The family posed together on what appears to be a past holiday with the children in swimwear and wrapped in towels, and Max captioned the image: "My world."

Max, 32, and Stacey, 41, are believed to have met in 2018 when they were introduced by mutual friends, before officially becoming a couple last year.

Now, the couple are clearly serious as The Wanted star Max even has a tattoo of Stacey's name on his wrist.

Max also shared another photo dedicated to Stacey a few days after his tribute to the family as a whole, showing Stacey sat on a bar. He wrote, "I'm one lucky man."

Max is clearly enamoured by Stacey, and recently called their bond the "strongest relationship" he has "ever had".

He added, "Every day gets more exciting. We're really close; we were from day one. With me moving in with Stacey – because that was her family home – and the kids, you become such a tight unit. We are getting closer every day."

Since dating Stacey, Max has taken on the role of fathering her children from her previous relationship. As for having children of his own, he opened up in a past interview and explained: "I've always said I've wanted kids but never committed to it in my own head, but I think Stacey's the one. We would love to add to the family at some point, that would be amazing. Obviously, there are no guarantees but I'm sure we both feel the same way."

Max and Stacey are now isolating from one another as Max competes in Strictly Come Dancing and has become part of the show's bubble, where he is competing in a partnership with Dianne Buswell.

