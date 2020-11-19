DIY SOS star Billy Byrne in tears as he remembers late daughter The building expert's daughter passed away when she was just 20

DIY SOS star Billy Byrne broke down in tears on Thursday's show after being reminded of his late daughter Emma, who tragically passed away from cancer when she was just 20.

In the episode, the team are transforming participant Caroline Blanchard's home, who heartbreakingly had to twice make the decision to turn off life support for people she loves: her husband and seven-year-old daughter Natasha.

WATCH: Billy struggles with his emotions as he remembers his daughter

Natasha tragically passed away when she was seven years old after hitting her head while playing with a mini motorbike in the home, while Caroline's husband Paul passed away from a cardiac arrest in 2016. The DIY SOS team were determined to transform the home which had held such bad memories for Caroline and her family.

Her story broke up difficult memories for Billy, who told Nick Knowles: "Hopefully when she looks out of that window she won’t have bad memories any more, just new memories to build on."

Speaking about his daughter, he said: "You’ve got to accept that she was part of our lives for 20 years. Let’s talk about the 20 years that she was great and happy. We can stop shedding tears - but it’s hard."

Billy opened up about his late daughter Emma

Speaking about the episode, Executive Producer for DIY SOS: The Big Build, Paolo Proto, said: "To see so many incredible volunteers come out and support a local family is truly heart-warming, and I’d like to take this opportunity to thank every last one of them.

"The community of volunteers and trades has changed the lives of Caroline and her family and left a legacy that will continue long after the TV programme is forgotten. It’s amazing what can be done when people help each other."

