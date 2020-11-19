Gogglebox stars Dave and Shirley share throwback from their wedding day Congratulations to the pair

Gogglebox fan favourite pair Dave and Shirley Griffiths have celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary this week, and shared a snap from the wedding day to mark the occasion!

MORE: Why did these 7 Gogglebox stars quit the show?

Sharing a snap of the pair looking gorgeous on their special day, Shirley wrote: "45 years tomorrow, this girl wished upon a star and her dreams came true. Happy anniversary darling."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tom Malone moves back in with his parents for Gogglebox

Fans were quick to comment on the sweet post, with one writing: "Congratulations to you both. The secret to a happy marriage is having a sense of humour." Another added: " Happy Anniversary to you both. Lovely couple you are and it certainly shows on TV, great banter love it."

Dave and Shirley shared a throwback snap

We love finding out more about the Gogglebox stars' lives away from their sofas, and were delighted when Lee recently shared a new snap of his partner of 26 years, Steve.

Posted on Lee and Jenny's joint Instagram account, the sweet photo show the couple, joined by Jenny, out for a bracing walk together on the beach.

MORE: Gogglebox stars with their kids you never see on the show

MORE: What do the stars of Gogglebox do for day jobs?

READ: Gogglebox: Siddiqui family share very rare photo of 'unseen' mum

Lee can be seen beaming as he takes the selfie, with Steve stood just behind and Jenny at the rear, giving two thumbs up for the camera. The caption read: "Two's company but in this instance three's definitely not a crowd!"

The pair were also forced to part ways for a part of the year as Lee self-isolated with Jenny to film the Channel 4 series ahead of its return in September. However, after they finished filming, Steve paid a visit to Hull.

Sharing a photo of himself with Jenny and Lee from Jenny's caravan, he wrote: "From sunny Cyprus to wet and miserable Hull. Very happy to be reunited with my better half and so good to see my dear friend Jenny #fridayfilming #gogglebox #happydays #holidays."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.