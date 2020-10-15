Fans rush to comfort Kate Garraway as she shares update on husband Derek Draper The star's husband has been hospitalised since March

Kate Garraway returned to Good Morning Britain on Thursday and her husband Derek Draper was once again on her mind as she and Susanna Reid – alongside the show's Dr. Hilary Jones - spoke about the latest news concerning the coronavirus pandemic.

Asked about Derek's condition, the 53-year-old revealed that Derek, who is in a state of minimal consciousness since being admitted to hospital with COVID-19 back in March, is currently stable before revealing that "I don't want to make people miserable".

"Well... I'm doing OK, thank you," she told Susanna, who asked her about her husband. "Laura [Tobin] arranged for me to have a massage on Tuesday evening, so everyone is on board with the supporting Kate thing. I'm very, very lucky.

"The problem is that I feel that I am boring everyone to death really, it ends up with the same thing which is stable, but actually, in between, when I am not talking to you there are big ups and big downs. Well, not big ups, but small improvements and worrying downs. But the last few days have been pretty stable, so keeping everything crossed really," she said.

Reflecting on the tough rules about visiting patients in hospitals, she added: "It's tough, it's very hard. Darcey has not been able to see Derek, his mum and dad haven't been able to see Derek for a long, long time now. It is difficult."

Kate has been able to visit her husband in hospital

After admitting that she worried she was making viewers "miserable" with her updates, the mother-of-two was comforted by her colleagues, who insisted that she should be open about her family's situation as it helps others. Praising her co-presenters for their support during the past months, Kate added: "I know that I'm very lucky and I have lots of support."

Fans rushed to Twitter to shower Kate with encouraging words. One wrote: "Kate, you are not boring us. You are an inspiration, I admire your strength and tenacity through these testing times. Wishing Derek 100% percent recovery. Keep the faith."

Another one added: "Once again Kate keeps strong and professional at the most difficult time in her life, it makes images of people flouting the rules even more annoying, lots of love to kate and family xx," whilst a third remarked: "Don't think for a second that you're boring the nation. Everyone is behind you. Everyone wants your husband to have a speedy recovery. Take care, God Speed."