The hit BBC Two and BBC Scotland show Guilt has begun filming a second season, and the new cast members include Downton Abbey's very own Phyllis Logan!

The actress, who is perhaps best known for playing Mrs Hughes in the hit ITV drama, will join Line of Duty star Mark Bonnar in the dark drama.

So what do we know about the show so far? The synopsis reads: "The second series is another twisting, surprising story which picks up the action two years after the dramatic finale which saw two disparate brothers, Max and Jake face the consequences of their guilt after accidentally killing an old man.

Phyllis played Mrs Hughes in Downton Abbey

"In this new second series, characters old and new will battle the consequences of their guilty actions, amidst shocking new developments."

The show, which is expected to air in 2021, will also welcome Watchmen star Sara Vickers, Bodyguard actor Stuart Bowman and Chernobyl actor Ian Pirie - and we can't wait to see what's in store.

Speaking about his return to the show, Mark said: "I’m completely overjoyed that Guilt is getting a second series! Neil has crafted four amazing scripts with some cracking new characters and an immensely involving plot, full of twists and turns. He’s really putting us through the mill! And of course, I’m over the moon to be working with Jamie again.

Mark will return as Max

"We’ve assembled a fantastic crew - many returning from series one - and I know they’re just as excited as us to be a part of this wonderful show."

Phyllis is also set to return to do a Downton Abbey film sequel, and told the Sunday Post back in June: "The will is certainly there with everybody – the cast, producers and writer Julian Fellowes – but no one knows what will happen, especially with this lockdown.

Phyllis has previously spoken about the Downton Abbey film sequel

"We’re ever hopeful, so fingers crossed. When it could happen, I don’t know – we could all be in our graves by then if this goes on much longer! But if people are given enough warning then I think most of us would make it a priority, no matter what is in the diaries. I think we would be happy to clear our diaries."

