Where is Heartbeat star David Lonsdale now? The actor even appeared in Downton Abbey

The gripping storylines, beloved cast and nostalgic setting are just a few of the reasons why viewers love watching police drama Heartbeat again and again.

Fans of the show have been treated to a trip down memory lane since ITV started airing old episodes, and many are wondering what the stars of the show are up to now.

Like many others in the show, David Lonsdale, became a familiar face on TV screens thanks to his role in programme. But where is he now?

Heartbeat ran for 18 years

Who did David Lonsdale play in Heartbeat?

David Lonsdale played the role of comic "village buffoon" David Stockwell. The actor in fact first appeared in the show for brief stints during series three and four and then five and seven, but he soon became a more regular member of the Heartbeat family from series eight onwards.

When he began appearing on the show more frequently, his character became less "village buffoon" and more a comedic role but his heart of gold remained throughout.

What else has David Lonsdale been in?

Heartbeat was perhaps David's most notable role, with his turn as David Stockwell being his most familiar character. But prior to the ITV drama, the actor appeared in a number of other TV shows and films. In 1986, David appeared as young Peter Barlow in Coronation Street and the actor even had a small role in hugely popular 1997 film The Full Monty.

Soon after Heartbeat wrapped, David had two more roles in Corrie (2011 and 2013) and also tried his hand at other soaps such as Casualty and Emmerdale.

David Lonsdale was a regular in the ITV show

Where is David Lonsdale now?

Nowadays, David continues to act and his most recent part came in the form of a desk sergeant in the Downton Abbey feature film in 2019.

He's also gone on to appear in comedy theatre productions in recent years including at the New Vic Theatre, and also in local pantomimes in the north. David has been married to his wife Diana since 1993 and the couple have three children.

