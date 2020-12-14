Doc Martin star reveals surprising career change after end of show

Doc Martin actor Stewart Wright has a new gig - and it might surprise viewers!

Stewart, 46, who played PC Mark Mylow in the ITV drama opposite Martin Clunes, has revealed that he has swapped delivering lines for delivering food and become a Deliveroo rider in his hometown of Bristol.

The actor, who lives with his wife Celia and their two children, told Bristol Live that when film and theatre production ground to a halt in March, he dusted off his bicycle and sent off an application to Deliveroo. By April, the actor who has also appeared in Doctor Who and Casualty, was delivering tasty takeaways to hungry customers around the city.

"Just before it became clear just how serious the virus was I was in line for a theatre job up in Sheffield, but about a week later the whole project got pulled," he told Bristol Live.

"With two young kids and Celia's work also affected, it soon dawned on me I had to do something quickly to bring some cash in, and so I signed up to be a Deliveroo rider."

Stewart explained: "I wanted a way of earning money that wouldn't be affected by the pandemic and delivering fit the bill. Plus I've been my own boss for 25 years as a freelancer and couldn't see myself fitting into a more structured job, so Deliveroo seemed like a good fit."

Stewart portrayed officer Mark Mylow in Doc Martin between 2006 and 2008 before Joe Penhale (played by John Marquez) took over as Portwenn's PC. In October 2019, he reprised his role as his character was brought back for a one-off special.

Stewart Wright starred alongside Martin Clunes in Doc Martin

The TV star revealed he hasn't quit acting for good. On the contrary, he is working on a pilot for a new TV series inspired by his time as a Deliveroo driver.

He said: "It's about a middle-aged guy who has to start working for Deliveroo after losing his middle-management job. What is it they say about life imitating art!?"

