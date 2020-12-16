Will Gogglebox be on over Christmas? Get the details Will you miss Gogglebox now it's finished?

We have to admit that we were a little bit devastated following the series finale of Gogglebox on Friday, but it looks like the show will be back sooner than we expected!

Gogglebox to return for three Christmas specials Fortunately for us, there will be three specials of the hit show over Christmas, which looks at the hilarity of the show throughout 2020. A Celebrity Gogglebox 2020 highlights episode will kick off proceedings on 18 December at 9pm, featuring our favourite sofa-dwelling celebs including Rylan Clark-Neal and his mum Linda, Jamie Theakston and Ashley Roberts and father-son duo, Martin and Roman Kemp.

On Christmas Day, we will be reunited with the Siddiquis, the Malones and the Michaels with Gogglebox: Best of 2020, which will reveal all of the highlights of 2020's two series. Finally, tune in for Gogglebox: Festive Special which will land on Channel 4 on 1 January, and look at the families watching some of the best moments of Christmas TV. We can't wait!

When will Gogglebox's new series be out?

There isn't an exact airdate for the next series just yet, but the show usually starts up again by the end of February, so we just need to get through those January Blues and we'll be reunited with our favourite cast members soon enough!

Jenny and Lee confirmed the series would be back in February in an Instagram story, where they said: "Hi everybody, we'd just like to wish you a very merry Christmas and a happy New Year.

The new series will air in February 2021

"We'd like to thank you for all for supporting me and Jenny and for all your lovely comments you send us each week, we do read them all and we do have a laugh reading some of them, mostly because of her... Anyway, we'll be back in February, bye!"

