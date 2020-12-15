Loose Women star Saira Khan unveils 'drastic' hair transformation

Loose Women's Saira Khan has gone for the chop! The 50-year-old took to Instagram on Monday to unveil a glamorous new transformation after a visit to her hairdresser. The snapshot shows Saira sat in the salon, moments after her new look was completed. Her stunning style now sits well above her shoulders, complete with golden highlights and loose waves.

MORE: Loose Women stars' incredible homes: Ruth Langsford, Andrea McLean and more

Mum-of-two Saira wrote: "I'm getting rid of 2020 early. Went for the chop and I'm feeling good. I just hope I can make it look like this tomorrow on @loosewomen when I have to do it myself!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Andrea McLean in tears as she announces departure from Loose Women

"You need to trust your hairdresser 100 per cent when you decide to have a drastic cut and colour. So thank you Tony and Belle @salonsloane for giving me a new look for 2021! Feeling fierce and ready to rock it. Love a change!"

MORE: Best Loose Women stars' wedding photos: Ruth Langsford, Saira Khan and more

Her Loose Women co-star Ruth Langsford was among the first to compliment the star, writing: "LOVE it!! X," while Andrea McLean added: "Oooh looks lovely!" along with a love heart eyes emoji.

Saira unveiled her glamorous hair transformation on Instagram

Saira isn't the only member of the Loose Women team to share a hair transformation this month. Jane Moore took to Instagram to share a snapshot from her salon visit. The star posted a before-and-after photo with her fans, showcasing her neatly-trimmed fringe and feathering around her face.

MORE: Loose Women star Jane Moore shares incredibly rare photo of youngest daughter

The 58-year-old's followers were quick to gush over how very chic style, with one commenting: "You look beautiful and so radiant."

Andrea was in tears as she revealed she is leaving Loose Women

It's been an interesting time for the Loose Women ladies in recent weeks. At the end of November, Andrea stunned fans when she announced she was leaving the show after 13 years. Sharing her decision live on the show, she held back tears as she said: "I didn't think I was going to cry, I told you girls before the show, but I'm going to be leaving Loose Women. I didn't mean to cry I'm so sorry.

MORE: Andrea McLean reveals surprising thing she'll miss most about Loose Women

"[I'm leaving] Because I want to be brave. All the incredible feedback I had from my book, I want to bring it to life. It was a really big decision to jump and see if I fall or if I fly. So I'm going to be saying goodbye to Loose Women."

She continued: "You just never know until you try, so I just want to put myself out there and see what the universe has in store."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.