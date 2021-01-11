Former GMTV star talks regretting taking part in Strictly Come Dancing The TV personality appeared in season three of the hit show

Former GMTV star Fiona Phillips has opened up about her regret at taking part in Strictly Come Dancing, admitting that she feels like she never should have done the popular TV show.

Chatting to The Mirror, the TV personality said "I should never have done it. Even as a teenager I hated getting on the dance floor. It's funny but for someone who has spent a lot of time in broadcasting, I’ve always been quite shy and have low self-esteem.

"I felt so self-conscious, but I thought, 'I will have a professional dancer and it’s a nice programme'. But Brendan is a rough old taskmaster and really wanted to be number one or nothing. I just wasn’t very good. I became a comedy type figure. I’m not glad I did it, but it was an experience."

Fiona appeared in the third series of the show and left the series in week four, meaning that the pair finished ninth out of the twelve competing couples.

Brendan was axed from the show back in 2018, and opened up about it on Lorraine, saying: "It’s quite, actually, hard to talk about. The BBC haven’t renewed my contract. We get contracted year upon year. They’ve made an editorial decision to not have me back on the show. I’m a little bit in shock. I'm quite emotional, a bit raw about it.

Fiona opened up about her time on the show

"It’s done via a process of a phone call and stuff. I have had 15 incredible series on the show. I’m very proud of the whole show. It’s a great team. I’m disappointed. It’s very hard to talk about. It’s a recent decision."

