When is Ralf Little planning to leave Death in Paradise? Is Ralf planning to exit the show any time soon?

Ralf Little has been a hit on Death in Paradise as the show's new detective, DI Neville Parker, but when is the star planning to vacate the island of St. Marie?

The role traditionally moves from actor to actor, with stars including Ben Miller, Kris Marshall and Ardal O'Hanlon playing the lead detective over the show's run. However, it sounds like Ralf won't be passing the baton for at least one more series.

Chatting to Graham Norton on his new show for Virgin Radio, Ralf confirmed that he would be back for season 11, but that the future was uncertain after that. He said: "I'll be back next year but I don't think I'm signed for the two years."

Are you a fan of DI Neville Parker?

Josephine Jobert also returned in season ten as Florence Cassell, and chatted to HELLO! and other reports about whether she would be staying after season ten too. She explained: "I don’t die in series ten, so maybe I’ll be back for the next one. I don’t know yet. It’s too soon to say but… probably... They asked me only for series ten. They were like, 'No rush, no pressure'. One series at a time."

The star also opened up about her decision to return to the show, and it sounds like she gave it a lot of thought after leaving at the beginning of 2019. She explained: "First of all, when they called me to ask me back on the show, I wasn't expecting it at all. Took me a few days, maybe a few weeks to think about it and give them my decision."

Ralf will be returning for season 11

Fans were delighted when the show returned to our screens in early January, although plenty of people missed Shyko Amos' character Ruby, who the BBC confirmed would not be returning for season ten.

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "This show's missing something, and it's Ruby. I love her character development, her sense of humour and she's grown so much as a character #DeathinParadise needs her."

