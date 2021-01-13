The surprising way Margherita Taylor began her career The Escape to the Country presenter has worked on the show since 2017

We love seeing Margherita Taylor on Escape to the Country, but have you ever wondered how the presenter began her career? It was actually due to a 'lucky' break.

Margherita had wanted to work in broadcasting since she was a child. As a graduate from the University of Central England (now Birmingham City University), where she studied Media and Communications, she won a radio competition.

This opportunity gave her the chance to work at her local radio station and, shortly after, she was offered a job in London.

Speaking to The Guardian in 2005, she said: "I hit it lucky by winning a Search for a Star competition run by the Birmingham-based radio station BRMB. I had always been into television but I fell in love with radio."

The 48-year-old also said: "The station was owned by Capital and they asked if I would like to work in London. I jumped at the chance since I grew up listening to Capital. Walking into their Euston Tower studios for the first time seemed like walking into a radio Mecca."

Margherita kicked off her career after winning a competition

Millions listened to her Saturday morning show. Margherita is now a radio DJ on Classic FM and Smooth Radio and has been presenting BBC's Escape to the Country and Countryfile since 2017. She presented Channel 4's T4 in the early 2000s and has also featured on Good Morning Britain, Lorraine and This Morning.

Classic FM recently tweeted: "If you're ever feeling anxious or overwhelmed, taking a moment with music can help. Anytime, anywhere, you can listen to Smooth Classics – our selection of the most calming & beautiful classical music presented by @MargheritaT."

In 2004, Margherita introduced Prince Charles at Party in the Park, and also interviewed Tony Blair in Downing Street.

