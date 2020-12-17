Escape to the Country star Nicki Chapman's followers melt with adorable video of 'new friends' They are too adorable!

Escape to the Country star Nicki Chapman has shared the cutest video of herself with 'teddy sheep' for a new episode of Escape to the Country, and they are simply adorable!

In the video, Nicki introduced us to Hufflepuff and Hulk, two extremely fluffy sheep who are nickname as 'teddy sheep'. She captioned the post: "Cue ‘Cutest Sheep In The World’. I’ve been working from home today, listening to the news so decided to post something which will put a smile on your face.

"Upstaged by these two @halsbury_valais_blacknose sheep. Just a short clip, but if you want to see some more of this brand new episode of @escape_country (filmed in Sept 2020 no less) go to @bbciplayer. It will lift your spirits, which we could all do with at the mo. Apologies to our overseas viewers, hopefully you’ll see it soon.

Her followers were quick to reply, with one writing: "Nicki looking great with Hufflepuff and Hulk it has started my day off with a laugh. KEEP SAFE." Another added: "Aw ... so so cute, best-looking sheep I’ve ever seen!"

A third person joked: "Talking to sheep now! I’ve seen it all! You’re now called Nicki Doolittle! Love to know what the sheep were saying!"

Nicki is a regular on Escape to the Country

Nicki is having a very busy time right now as she also recently teased the return of the BBC programme Wanted Down Under. Posting on her Instagram stories on Friday, the broadcaster shared a behind the scenes look at the new series while she recorded the voice-over.

The TV star then posted a video to her Instagram feed, writing in the caption: "Welcome to my glam office for this week. Putting the finishing touches to the brand new series of #WantedDownUnder Revisited.

