Is Nicole Kidman set to play this Hollywood icon? The actress is in 'talks' to star alongside Javier Bardem

Nicole Kidman could be gearing up for her next big movie role.

The actress, 56, has recently enjoyed TV success with The Undoing, but she could soon be heading back to the big screen, following reports she's set to play Hollywood legend, Lucille Ball.

MORE: Nicole Kidman says playing this character had 'disturbing' side effects

According to Deadline, screenwriter Aaron Sorkin (The West Wing, The Trial of the Chicago 7) has finished the script for his new film, Being the Ricardos, and is keen to star Nicole alongside No Country for Old Men actor Javier Bardem as her husband Desi Arnaz.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Best films coming to Netflix on 2021

The film will focus on the late couple's life and career before they face a crisis that threatens their hit show, I Love Lucy, and their marriage.

Aaron will also direct the feature film, but it is not yet clear when production will start due to complications surrounding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Lucille and her husband Desi were perhaps best known for starring in iconic sitcom I Love Lucy on CBS from 1951 to 1957. The pair, who were married for over 20 years and shared two children, played married couple Lucy and Ricky Ricardo on the show, but it soon took its toll on their relationship.

MORE: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's home is basically a hotel - see inside

MORE: Nicole Kidman unveils natural hair in rare family video with daughters Sunday and Faith

MORE: Nicole Kidman's daughter Bella Cruise melts hearts with latest post

Lucille Ball with her husband Desi Arnaz

The pair eventually divorced in 1960, with Lucille stating in court: "It got so bad that I thought it would be better for us not to be together."

As well as I Love Lucy, Lucille had a successful career on the stage, and starred in plenty of musicals, including Too Many Girls (in which she met husband Desi) and films such as Forever, Darling and Yours, Mine and Ours. She was nominated for 13 Primetime Emmy Awards and won four.

In 1960, she received two stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and was the recipient of the Golden Globe Cecil B. DeMille Award. In 1989, Lucille died of an aortic aneurysm.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.