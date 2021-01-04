Nicole Kidman's daughter Bella Cruise melts hearts with latest post

Nicole Kidman's oldest daughter Bella Cruise tends to keep a low profile, but recently delighted fans with an adorable video posted on her Instagram account.

The artist took to the popular social media site to share footage of her pet cat sleeping on her bed, which went down a treat with her fans.

"This is so precious," one wrote, while another commented: "This is so cute." A third added: "Omg this is amazing!"

VIDEO: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's love story

Bella lives in London with her husband Max Parker, and while she doesn't publically talk about her famous parents, she follows Nicole on social media.

Both Bella and Connor have followed in their dad's footsteps and are both Scientologists, and Nicole previously opened up about her children's beliefs during an interview with Vanity Fair.

Nicole Kidman's daughter Bella Cruise introduced fans to her adorable pet cat

She said: "They are adults. They are able to make their own decisions. They have made choices to be Scientologists and as a mother, it’s my job to love them."

The Undoing star continued: "I am an example of that tolerance and that’s what I believe – that no matter what your child does, the child has love and the child has to know there is available love and I’m open here.

Bella Cruise lives in London with husband Max Parker

"I think that’s so important because if that is taken away from a child, to sever that in any child, in any relationship, in any family – I believe it’s wrong. So that’s our job as a parent, to always offer unconditional love."

The doting mum also spoke about Bella living in London, where she spent a lot of her childhood with her family while Nicole and Tom worked on a number of films in the English capital.

"Bella lives just outside London. You know, she really feels more English," she said.

Nicole with Bella and Connor Cruise when they were little

"We lived there for Eyes Wide Shut, Mission Impossible and The Portrait of a Lady. They both had English accents when they were little."

Nicole and Tom both went on to have more children. The Big Little Lies star shares daughters Sunday and Faith with husband Keith Urban, while Tom shares daughter Suri with ex-wife Katie Holmes.

