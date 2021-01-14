Sheridan Smith opens up about 'second chance at life' after welcoming son The TV presenter is fronting new show Pooch Perfect

Sheridan Smith is known for her many impressive acting roles, but now the singer and TV star is focusing on life as a mum to her baby boy, Billy, who she welcomed last May with boyfriend Jamie.

The Gavin and Stacey star, who is currently presenting the BBC show, Pooch Perfect, opened up about motherhood giving her a "second chance at life" in her documentary that aired on ITV last year, Becoming Mum.

Sheridan said: "My dad died and I think things that I hadn't dealt with caused the big explosion, mentally. It was like a bomb went off in my head. Now I feel like I’ve got a second chance at life.

"It's such a huge thing to have a baby. If you've had a mental health issue in the past, you worry it will rear its ugly head again. I would hate for the wheels to come off."

The TV and theatre star also revealed how she found the early days of motherhood during the height of lockdown in 2020. She told The Mirror: "He was born in lockdown and we did the first seven weeks of his life in lockdown and we had no one else.

"But it was a blessing in a way because you would normally lean on the grandparents and get help and because he came early and was so tiny, I think I would have just said, 'Argh, everyone help me!' But we had to get on with it and were thrown in at the deep end. And now he's thriving and he's like a real little chunky monkey."

Sheridan and Jamie welcomed Billy last year

Meanwhile, Sheridan is gearing up for a new drama due out this year. The Cilla star is set to appear in No Return on ITV, which follows the story of a perfect, happy family who go to Turkey on holiday, only for the vacation to take a nightmare turn after loving parents Kathy and Martin are left desperately fighting for their teenage son's freedom after he's accused of a serious crime.

