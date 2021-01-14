Fans can't get over The Chase star Shaun Wallace's muscular appearance The Chaser looked so different!

Fans of The Chase are used to seeing Shaun 'The Dark Destroyer' Wallace suited and booted on the ITV show – but they were left stunned on Thursday when he revealed what he's been hiding underneath his suits!

The barrister was taking part in a team Zoom call with his fellow Chasers, including Jenny Ryan, Mark Labbett, Anne Hegerty and Paul Sinha, when his co-star, Paul, shared a screenshot of their "work meeting" on his Twitter page.

Wearing a slim fit, short-sleeved, tie-dye T-shirt, fans had to do a double-take when they realised who they were looking at, with many in disbelief over Shaun's "very muscular" appearance.

"I have questions. Mainly about Shaun’s biceps..." one follower wrote, with another quickly responding: "So I'm not the only one who noticed? Hubba-hubba!" A third exclaimed: "Look at the guns on the dark destroyer!"

Shaun's physique impressed fans on Twitter

"Oh my @TheShaunWallace is very muscular," said another. One shocked fan added: "Wait a minute @TheShaunWallace is ripped?!!!!"

The comments on Shaun's physique kept rolling in, with another writing: "Is that Shaun Wallace centre right? I had no idea he was so muscular. Wow!" and, "Can we appreciate Shaun's arms!... @TheShaunWallace is hench."

Shaun will no doubt appreciate the plethora of kind words about his appearance after he opened up about having to deal with trolls online.

Fans are used to seeing Shaun wearing a suit on The Chase

"I've had some very nasty messages, I've been trolled," he previously told The Sun. "The way I respond is to block them. I don't let those things affect me. If somebody carries out the death threat they've issued, then there's not a lot I can really do...

"Anybody can easily hide behind a computer and issue death threats, and I'm glad these social media platforms controlling it are making efforts to trace these people and bring them to heel."

