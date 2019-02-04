Loose Women's Saira Khan reduced to tears following Dancing on Ice exit The mother-of-two choked up as she looked back on her time in the show

Saira Khan struggled to fight back tears as she appeared on Monday's episode of Loose Women the day after being voted off Dancing on Ice. Choking up as she watched a montage of her time on the ice skating competition, Saira reached for the tissues and said: "I'm going to be really honest, I am really gutted. I genuinely am really gutted." Her professional skating partner Mark Hanretty insisted: "You've left on such a good high!"

The mother-of-two revealed her children's reaction after she was given the boot, saying: "They came to every single show – it became part of their life. Apparently when Steve [her husband] realised I was in the skate-off he was going round to my son saying, 'Mummy's going to go out tonight.' He kept saying, 'Daddy stop saying that, she might not go out!' [But Steve was saying], 'No she is, I think she's going to go out.' I just had to say, 'Kids I'm alright, it's fine.'"

Saira was visibly emotional on Loose Women

Saira, 48, also revealed that Gemma Collins, who was placed at the bottom of the leaderboard, approached her to say she should have been in the skate-off. "She did say that, honestly. She knows it. But look, it's a TV show," said Saira. "It's about performance and people are keeping her in. Whatever you think of her, I want to watch her on the ice. I want to know what she does next. This is where it's TV versus a skating show."

Saira and Mark talk about being voted off:

The former Apprentice runner-up was visibly emotional as she left the show on Sunday night. Saira and Mark faced cricketer Ryan Sidebottom and Brandee Malto in the dreaded skate-off, with Jason Gardiner, Ashley Banjo and Christopher Dean choosing to save Ryan and Brandee. Saira thanked Mark saying she had "the time of my life" and that it had been an "amazing journey".

