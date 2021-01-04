Death in Paradise star Ralf Little opens up about quitting dream job Ralf is set to return for series ten of the BBC drama

He's loved for his acting roles in Death in Paradise and many more, but Ralf Little has revealed he very nearly began working in a career that is worlds apart from showbiz.

The actor, who is set to reprise his role as DI Neville Parker in the upcoming tenth series of Death in Paradise, revealed he was once "serious" about becoming a doctor.

Speaking to The Guardian recently ahead of the new episodes, Ralf opened up about how the medical world is close to his heart, and one he holds in high regard.

"Being a doctor is a calling. I was serious about it," he said. "Acting was just a fun hobby. I look at NHS workers now and they're unbelievably heroic, but I guess I'm lucky not to have to deal with the [expletive] that's thrown at them."

The 40-year-old was discussing how advocating for the NHS and its workers sparked his political voice on social media. "I was enraged by the way the public was conned into turning against junior doctors."

Ralf Little will reprise his role as DI Neville Park for the new series

He added: "My brother's a doctor, my sister's a nurse and they were telling me that the long hours simply weren't safe. If a lorry driver worked those hours, they'd endanger road users. Yet people were tricked into thinking they were being greedy, which wasn't true."

Ralf, who is also known for his parts in The Royle Family and Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps, has been gearing up for Death in Paradise's return to BBC and opened up about what viewers can expect from the new episodes.

He told the BBC: "Neville finds himself confronted by this very beautiful, smart woman [Florence Cassell] who he's not quite sure how to talk to. She's incredibly kind and generous and they hit it off and seem to get on really well. Plus there are a few extra surprises for people to look forward to." We can't wait!

Death in Paradise returns on Thursday 7 January, BBC One.

