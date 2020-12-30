Death in Paradise star Ralf Little reveals struggles for character in season ten Are you a fan of the hit murder mystery show?

Death in Paradise is nearly back on our screens, and sees Ralf Little return as the latest detective, DI Neville Parker. Ahead of the show's return, Ralf has opened up about what to expect from the new episodes, and revealed how Neville is getting on with island life.

Speaking to the BBC, he said: "Neville finds himself confronted by this very beautiful, smart woman [Florence Cassell] who he’s not quite sure how to talk to. She’s incredibly kind and generous and they hit it off and seem to get on really well. Plus there are a few extra surprises for people to look forward to."

Praising his co-star, Josephine Jobert, he added: "Josephine is fantastic, she’s lovely and generous off-screen and on-screen - professional, funny and enjoyable. We have great chemistry off-screen so I hope we have great chemistry on-screen."

Speaking about Neville, he continued: "He’s still allergic to everything but he’s decided to try and take what the island throws at him more in his stride, or at least try. He’s tried to embrace island life more, and Catherine and Florence.

"Because if he’s going to commit to this adventure then he should really commit and do it properly. That’s the theory, it doesn’t entirely work out like that."

Are you looking forward to season ten?

The star also gave some hints on what murder mysteries we could look forward to, saying: "A famous musician gets shot in a locked room and only the people in the house could have done it… or could they? There’s a whole episode that takes place on a live morning TV show, a murder case takes place off the back of that – there are loads of good ones again this series!"

