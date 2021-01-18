Loose Women's Saira Khan reveals she doesn't 'trust' anyone after leaks The star announced her departure from the show in early January

Saira Khan has opened up to fans after reports that she has blocked three of her former Loose Women colleagues while remaining friends with several others, including Stacey Solomon and Ruth Langsford.

MORE: Saira Khan makes shocking confession about Loose Women co-stars

Taking to her Instagram stories on Sunday, the 50-year-old told her 93,000 followers: "Can someone please tell me how personal information gets leaked to newspapers? Unless someone is leaking information to them?

Loading the player...

WATCH: Saira treats husband Steve to the ultimate facial

"My biggest and saddest lesson working in telly: trust no one except a very tiny minority. They will sell you out every day to get their headlines. PR. Sound bites and ratings," she wrote, before adding: "You give them your life, they give you clickbait! This industry needs to grow up."

The mother-of-two, who left the show to concentrate on her skincare range, continued: "You can keep your mouth shut and let things stay the same or you can put your neck on the line and make sure you create a better world for the next person.

RELATED: Loose Women's Saira Khan reveals painful injury from hospital bed following surgery

MORE:Loose Women stars' best wedding photos revealed: See their stunning dresses

"As a Khan – I've always put my neck on the line. Sure there's a risk it'll get chopped one day – but at least I didn't sit on the fence feeling scared and feeding the problem."

Saira has been supported by her husband and two children

Saira announced her departure from the hit ITV show earlier this year. Writing in her column for the Sunday Mirror, the TV star explained the coronavirus pandemic had forced her to re-evaluate her priorities.

"It wasn't an easy decision, but one that I needed to make in order to grow myself in other ways," she later wrote on Instagram. "I came to the show a troubled soul and I will eternally be grateful for the platform @loosewomen gave me to share, speak up and out.

"I will miss the great women who have become my very close friends. I feel honoured and privileged to have sat alongside them and learnt from them."

Her surprise exit follows fellow Loose Woman star Andrea McLean, who left the series in December after 13 years on the panel.